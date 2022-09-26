Baltimore man accused of killing girlfriend, dumping her body using shopping cart

BALTIMORE -- A Baltimore man is accused of stabbing his girlfriend to death before dumping her body beneath train tracks in South Baltimore, according to charging documents obtained by WJZ.

Bruce Poole, 63, is charged with first- and second-degree murder, assault and weapon-related offenses. He confessed to killing his partner on Saturday, Sept. 17., according to the charging documents.

Bruce Poole, 63 Baltimore City Police Department

The body of Kelly Logan was found lying under train tracks at the 2100 block of Kloman Street last Wednesday afternoon, the charging documents said. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined she died by stabbing, and had multiple stab wounds to her head and neck.

Investigators learned Logan lived with Poole at his Northwest Baltimore apartment on the 6000 block of Park Heights Avenue.

According to the charging documents, detectives went to Poole's apartment and obtained surveillance footage showing Poole loading a large trash bag into a shopping cart. Investigators believe Logan's remains were in the bag.

As police secured a search and seizure warrant, Poole arrived on the scene with family members who wanted to turn him in, according to the documents.

Poole was arrested without incident. He complained of chest pain upon arrest and was hospitalized out of caution, according to the document.

A Baltimore officer removes a shopping cart from the apartment building of Bruce Pool, who is accused of stabbing and killing his girlfriend before disposing of her body. Maggie Ybarra

After he was released from the hospital, Poole allegedly confessed to killing Logan in his bedroom days ago. He told investigators he dumped the body with the help of two other people, the documents said.

A warrant was executed at Poole's home, where detectives found "evidence coinciding with a crime scene" according to the document.