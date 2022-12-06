Baltimore man, 27, charged in fatal shooting
BALTIMORE -- A Baltimore man is accused of shooting and killing a man last week in Northwest Baltimore, police said Tuesday.
Josh Roberts, 27, is charged with first-degree murder and gun-related offenses.
Investigators believe Roberts shot and killed 38-year-old Khalil Tatum on Nov. 28. He was arrested the next day, police said.
Officers responded to a reported shooting in the 3600 block of Woodland Avenue, where they found Tatum suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
