Baltimore man, 27, charged in fatal shooting

By CBS Baltimore Staff

CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A Baltimore man is accused of shooting and killing a man last week in Northwest Baltimore, police said Tuesday. 

Josh Roberts, 27, is charged with first-degree murder and gun-related offenses. 

Investigators believe Roberts shot and killed 38-year-old Khalil Tatum on Nov. 28. He was arrested the next day, police said. 

Officers responded to a reported shooting in the 3600 block of Woodland Avenue, where they found Tatum suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene. 

First published on December 6, 2022 / 11:08 AM

