Baltimore Main Streets Program highlights neighborhoods, gives resources to businesses

BALTIMORE - All throughout March, WJZ is highlighting women who are making a difference in Baltimore.

Charlyn Nater has been named the director of Main Streets for Baltimore City.

She brings her wealth of experience, contagious energy, and passion to help others to the forefront.

In this role, Nater leads "The Main Street Dream Team," a five-person supporting executive department, that oversees eight Main Street locations working to revitalize neighborhoods, uplift local businesses and bridge gaps within the community.

"Charlyn has a passion and enthusiasm for seeing both business owners and communities excel," said Baltimore City Director Christopher Lundy. "In her time as Director she has already increased awareness of the program, expanded Small Business Saturday to include all of the Main Street neighborhoods, increased their social media presence, and secured new partnerships. Baltimore is fortunate to have Director Nater at the helm of the Baltimore Main Streets program."

The Baltimore Main Streets Program provides local businesses with developmental resources, and spotlights neighborhoods, throughout the City, and currently includes Belair-Edison; Fell's Point; Hamilton Lauraville; Highlandtown; Federal Hill; Pennsylvania Avenue; Pigtown; and Waverly—with more planned for the future.

There are 50 to 100 businesses in each corridor.

Tye and Company Hair Loss Studio is located along Pennsylvania Avenue. Main Street has connected the business with new clients, resources, and grants.

"I feel supported and loved through the organization," said owner Tye Bailey.

The Baltimore Main Street program follows the Main Street America approach, centered around transformation strategies organized as four points: Economic Vitality, Design, Promotion, and Organization.

Learn more about the Baltimore Main Streets Program here.