Baltimore light rail services slated to resume Saturday

MTA officials planning options for light rail connections between Baltimore and Towson

Two weeks after all light rail service was suspend, the Maryland Transit Administration announces plan to resume service Saturday.

The halt came after officials stated they had to complete emergency inspection of the entire Light Rail vehicle fleet on Friday December 8.

Officials say they worked closely with the contractor to ensure inspections repairs were conducted in an accelerated manner.

Maryland Transportation Secretary Paul J. Wiedefeld said "I thank our dedicated Maryland Transit Administration employees and our contractor's workforce for all they've done to advance these reviews while maintaining safety as our highest priority."

As a courtesy to riders, light rail service will be free until January 2, 2024.

"We're thrilled to welcome our valued riders back aboard light rail," said Maryland Transit Administrator Holly Arnold.

MTA announced they applied for $225 million in federal grant opportunities to support further investment in the Light Rail system. The grant program would directly support the procurement of an entirely new fleet of modern light rail vehicles.

For more information and to track arrival and departure times visit the Maryland Transit Administration website or use the Transit App.