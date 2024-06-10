Baltimore reaches $45M settlement with pharmaceutical company over its role in opioid epedimic

Federal channel for Port of Baltimore to reopen and other top stories 6/10/2024

Federal channel for Port of Baltimore to reopen and other top stories 6/10/2024

Federal channel for Port of Baltimore to reopen and other top stories 6/10/2024

BALTIMORE -- The City of Baltimore struck a $45 million deal with pharmaceutical giant Allergan in a lawsuit over the company's role in the opioid epidemic, the mayor's office announced Monday.

The settlement is bigger than Maryland's $38 million deal with the company earlier this year. The state's deal will be spread over 7 years, while Baltimore's is a lump sum to be paid within 30 days.

A board will oversee how the opioid settlement money is spent. In its agreement, the city committed to using at least $5 million for the Peer Navigator Program and $5 million for Charm City Care Connection.

"We are fully aware of the devastating toll that the actions of these defendants have taken on our City, and we have shown our commitment to ensuring that they pay their fair share to tackle the harms they have left in the wake of their greed," Mayor Brandon Scott said in a statement. "We are committed to ensuring that every penny of this and any other amount recovered is put to its most effective and best use to combat the opioid epidemic in Baltimore City at all levels."

Allergan's two opioid drugs made up less than half a percent of the opioids sent to Baltimore pharmacies, the city said.

"The defendants remaining in the City's lawsuit were responsible for over 80% of the opioids targeted at Baltimore pharmacies, meaning this settlement with Allergan confirms the multi-billion-dollar value of the City's entire case," the mayor's office said.

The remaining defendants are Johnson & Johnson, McKesson, Cardinal Health, AmerisourceBergen, Walgreens, CVS, Teva, and former Insys CEO John Kapoor.

The case is set to go to trial this September.