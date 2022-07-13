Speeding on the Jones Falls Expressway could now cost you

BALTIMORE -- The grace period for the speed cameras posted along Interstate 83 in Baltimore is over.

From now on, drivers caught going 12 miles per hour or more over the posted speed limit will receive $40 citations in the mail, rather than the warning notices they have received over the past three months.

The enforcement changes, which began Wednesday, follow a 90-day warning period for speeding along the Jones Falls Expressway, which generated about 150,000 warnings in the first 60 days.

The speed cameras were installed in April as part of an effort to deter speeding on one of the city's busiest roadways, which authorities say handles heavy traffic and can be dangerous at times.

Baltimore City Department of Transportation Deputy Director Corren Johnson said an estimated 85,000 warning notices were issued in the first 30 days of the warning period and another 65,000 were sent out over the next 30 days.

"So that 20,000 reduction shows we're going in the right direction," said Johnson, who noted that data for the final 30 days weren't available Tuesday.

Money generated by the speed cameras will fund the operation of the camera system, according to the DOT, which said that any leftover funding will go toward roadway and capital improvements.