Baltimore Hon Hive plans to revive Honfest after organizers announce festival's end

BALTIMORE -- After three decades of celebrating Baltimore's 1950s and '60s working-class women, the iconic Hon Fest has announced its end. However, Stacy Hurley, co-founder of the Baltimore Hon Hive, assures the community that the spirit of Hon culture will continue to thrive.

"The hon culture is not dead, and I don't think it ever will be," Hurley stated, reflecting on the festival's significance in Baltimore's cultural landscape.

Hurley acknowledges the annual festival's challenges, such as its lack of inclusivity. She says its time for Hon Fest to evolve.

"The working class has changed over the years, but the core values of kindness, community connectedness, and giving back remain," Hurley said. "We want to move forward, rebrand, and introduce more inclusive and diverse activities."

The rebranding process, however, is in its early stages. "There's no way that there could be a festival this year," Hurley explained. There is so much work you need permits and volunteers, there is just a lot of work."

The Hon Hive envisions a new festival, building on HonFest's legacy while embracing a broader vision. One idea already gaining traction is 'The Great Baltimore Flamingo,' a concept that promises to retain Baltimore's unique charm.

"We are called Charm City for a reason, and without the kitschiness, love, hugs, conga line, and music, something would be missing," Hurley said.

The Baltimore Hon Hive will host a meeting for planning, brainstorming, and volunteer recruitment this Saturday at 1 PM at the Raven Inn on Loch Raven Blvd.