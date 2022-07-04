1 Killed In Fourth Of July Shooting In Southeast Baltimore, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) -- One person was killed in a Fourth of July shooting that unfolded in southeast Baltimore, Baltimore Police said Monday.

Officers were on patrol near North Glover Street shortly after 3 a.m. when they heard gunfire coming from the 400 block of North Montford Avenue, police said.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers found an unidentified male shot multiple times in the upper body, police said. He was taken to a hospital but did not survive.

No information about a possible suspect or motive was immediately released.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.