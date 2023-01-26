Baltimore high school students react to recent gun violence involving teenagers

Local leaders are continuing to combat youth violence in Baltimore City.

Local leaders are continuing to combat youth violence in Baltimore City.

Local leaders are continuing to combat youth violence in Baltimore City.

BALTIMORE -- Local leaders are trying to combat youth violence in Baltimore City.

Baltimore's Trauma Task Force is working alongside young people to find solutions and make a change.

Five Edmondson Westside High School students were shot in early January.

"Young people get killed every day people get killed every day," Digital Harbor High School student Kshashawn Brown said. "Most people around here are used to it."

The latest is a 15-year-old Forest Park High School student, Laron Henderson. He was shot and killed after school on Wednesday.

"It's a horrific and senseless tragedy and it should not be happening at all," Baltimore City Trauma Task Force member Fareeha Waheed said.

Over a dozen Baltimore teens have become victims of gun violence in 2023.

"These are babies dying and we need to do more as a city and collectively to make sure that there are no more children dying in Baltimore City," Waheed said.

Baltimore is allocating 1.5 million dollars to its crisis response team, implementing first aid, mental health and restorative programs into city schools.

"It creates a space for students to really understand what triggers them and how to manage conflict as it arises and do so in a productive and health way," Waheed said.

Digital Harbor is one of three city schools launching a youth intervention program in the spring. Students shared their reactions to the recent string of violence.

"All these drugs and stuff—all that gun violence—that's not the answer. It's going to either get you killed or in jail," Digital Harbor High School student Jamal Morgan student.

"It's not worth it," Digital Harbor High School student Emilhy Portillo said. "It's really not. It really isn't."

They also offered solutions.

"These kids—they need a role model or somebody they can look up to," Morgan said.

The city's trauma task force holds monthly virtual meetings. The meetings are open to the public.

City leaders say working to curb youth violence and make Baltimore safer requires a collaborative effort.