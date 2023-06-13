Watch CBS News
Baltimore health department closes Hip Hop Fish & Chicken location for 'unsanitary' conditions

BALTIMORE - A Baltimore Hip Hop Fish and Chicken restaurant was forced to close because of unsanitary conditions, according to the Baltimore City Health Department.

The health department said the restaurant, located at 1407 E. Cold Spring Lane, has "unsanitary conditions, rodent and insect infestation."

The restaurant must correct all violations and pass reinspection for it to reopen.

June 12, 2023

