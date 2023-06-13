Baltimore health department closes Hip Hop Fish & Chicken location for 'unsanitary' conditions

BALTIMORE - A Baltimore Hip Hop Fish and Chicken restaurant was forced to close because of unsanitary conditions, according to the Baltimore City Health Department.

The health department said the restaurant, located at 1407 E. Cold Spring Lane, has "unsanitary conditions, rodent and insect infestation."

⛔️FACILITY CLOSURE⛔️

June 12, 2023

Name: HIP HOP FISH AND CHICKEN

Address: 1407 E. COLD SPRING LN., 21239

District: 03



Reason for Closure: UNSANITARY CONDITIONS, RODENT AND INSECT INFESTATION

Inspector: 1321

The restaurant must correct all violations and pass reinspection for it to reopen.