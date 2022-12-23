Baltimore health commissioner issues Code Blue Extreme Cold Alert through Monday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore's health commissioner has issued a Code Blue Extreme Cold Alert from Friday morning to Monday morning as an Arctic front brings bitter cold to the region.

Health Commissioner Letitia Dzirasa said on Friday that the anticipated "dangerously cold temperatures" prompted her to issue the alert.

"I encourage residents to stay indoors, especially those most vulnerable to cold," Dzirasa said in a statement. "Extreme low temperatures can be life-threatening, especially for our most vulnerable populations. Please be sure to check on neighbors who you think may be at risk to ensure that they have heat and power, and take care to shelter pets appropriately."

The health commissioner can declare a Code Blue Extreme Cold Alert when temperatures, including wind chill, are expected to be 13˚F and threaten the lives of Baltimore's most vulnerable citizens.

Last winter, the city recorded 19 cold-related deaths, and has recorded five so far this year, according to the Baltimore City Health Department.

For cold-related inquiries and service requests, or to find a nearby homeless shelter, residents can call 311 or 211.

Older residents or caregivers can call Maryland Access Point at 410-396-CARE for assistance completing and mailing energy assistance applications. The Weatherization Assistance Program helps reduce energy expenses by installing energy-conservative materials and products in a resident's home. To check if you are eligible for this free service, visit the Weatherization Assistance Program's website.

For more information about Baltimore City's Code Blue Extreme Cold Plan, visit the Health Department's website.

During the winter season, there are several services available to eligible residents to assist with energy expenses. For more information on energy assistance, residents can call 410-396-5555 or visit the Energy Assistance Program website.

Cold Weather Tips for Staying Healthy:

Wear multiple layers of loose-fitting clothing.

Always wear a head covering, like a hat and/or scarf, when outdoors.

Drink plenty of fluids and avoid alcoholic beverages.

Protect yourself against falls in icy or snowy conditions by walking slowly and avoiding steps or curbs with ice on them.

Check on those who are most vulnerable including children, the elderly, and/or chronically ill.

Provide appropriate shelter for domestic animals.

Other Tips for Keeping Safe in Cold Weather:

Keep space heaters and candles away from flammable materials, such as curtains, furniture, and loose clothing.

Check your carbon monoxide detector and make sure it's working.

Do not use prohibited heat or power sources inside your home, such as stoves or generators. They may cause fire or carbon monoxide poisoning.

Do not leave your car running in a closed space such as a garage.