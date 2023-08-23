Baltimore HBCU offers in-state tuition to some out-of-state students in Fall 2024. Here's who's eligible

BALTIMORE - Coppin State, a Baltimore HBCU, is working to increase access to higher education.

Starting in the fall of 2024, Coppin State will offer in-state tuition to full-time undergraduate students from more than 30 states and territories.

The tuition rate was approved by the Unviersity system of Maryland Board of Regents earlier this year.

Coppin State hopes this will expand its enrollment footprint since only 15 percent of students enrolled last school year were from out of state.

"At a time where more individuals and families are questioning the value and cost of higher education, our goal is to reduce barriers and increase access to the quality education Coppin State University provides, at an affordable price," said Anthony L. Jenkins, president of Coppin State University. "Coppin State gives our students a transformative educational experience in an environment that nurtures, challenges, and empowers them, regardless of their racial or socioeconomic background. Although our students graduate with student loan debt below the national average, with this initiative, we are demonstrating the return on investment for degree-seekers, by further reducing the financial cost, and allowing students to enjoy the holistic experience of their college years."

The university said the in-state tuition offer does not apply to returning undergraduate students, or students pursuing a graduate or doctoral degree.

Prospective students living in the following states and U.S. territories are eligible for the in-state tuition incentive: Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oregon, Puerto Rico, Rhode Island, St. Croix, St. John, St. Thomas, South Dakota, Utah, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming.