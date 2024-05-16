Baltimore florists weave iconic Preakness flower blankets for the world to see

BALTIMORE -- For 27 years, in the lobby of a Giant store, an iconic piece of a Preakness tradition comes together.

This is where they make the blanket of flowers that'll be draped over the winner of the Preakness and the Black-Eyed Susan race,

It's made by a team of florists from around the city the day before the second jewel of the Triple Crown.

Every year after the race, the world also watches as a blanket of flowers is placed on the winning horses.

"We're big on our Maryland pride. So that's what goes through my head– is the pride you just see it going over the horse. You know because it's exciting," said Jennifer Gobble, a florist who has been working on the Preakness flower blankets for 8 years.

Some of the flower blankets are made in Maryland, not far from the Pimlico Race Course. Two of the winning blankets are made at Giant Foods Store #108 by a team of florists from around the Baltimore-area.

"But when I first got asked I couldn't believe it because there's so many florists and you know, got to pick me," said Kim Greenblatt, a florist, who has now been working on Preakness and Black-Eyed Susan flower blankets for five-years.

"It's a little pressure because you know, the whole world is seeing it. So you want everything to be perfect," said Kathleen Marvel, another florist who has been working the flower blanket for 14-years.

Mary Pat Walbrecher is known as the true expert. The last 21-years, she's worked on almost every Preakness and Blacked-eyed Susan flower blanket that drapes over the winner.

"This blanket is a smaller one. So it usually takes all of us about six hours," Mary Pat Walbrecher explained to WJZ as she worked on the Black-Eyed Susan flower blanket. "It's just amazing. I mean, to be a part of a Maryland tradition."

"It is something that is history. I mean, every race that goes through every year, that's seen by the world. I mean, they are out there, I mean, everybody sees," said Marvel.

Maryland's state flower is the black-eyed Susan and it blooms half way through the summer, but the timing isn't ideal.

"We do not use Black Eyed Susans because they're not in season yet. And these have a lot more petals, so we don't have to use as many. Whereas, black eyed Susans only have 13 petals," Marvel explained to WJZ.

The flower used to make the winners blanket is actually the Viking Mum, or Viking Pom. It is yellow and, like the Black-Eyed Susan and has a dark center. Thousands are used and handpicked each year.

"You put each individual flower, we cut it off the stem that we put a flock wire in it and then each individual flower is put into the matting. So this is done over and over and over many times," said Marvel.

That wire is then pushed through a rubber mesh cutout for the horse. Green felt is then sewn onto the bottom of the mesh to make the flower blanket more comfortable.

"It's just amazing to be a part of something that's been going on for so long. So I feel like I'm a part of history now," said Omar Allen, a new florist who is working on the flower blanket for first-time.

The 100th running of the Black-Eyed Susan race typically occurs the Friday before Preakness, the Middle Jewel of the Triple Crown.