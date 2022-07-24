Watch CBS News
Local News

Baltimore firefighters rescue several people from disabled boat

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Firefighters rescued 11 people from a boat that was taking on water near the Port of Baltimore Cruise Ship Terminal Sunday, according to officials from the local firefighter's union.

The water rescue took place near the Middle Branch Park area of the Patapsco River around 4 p.m., fire officials said.

Firefighters used the Fire Rescue Boat to tow a small, no-longer-functional vessel to a boat ramp near Harbor Hospital, according to authorities.

No injuries were reported during the incident, fire officials said.

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on July 24, 2022 / 5:39 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.