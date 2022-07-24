Baltimore firefighters rescue several people from disabled boat

BALTIMORE -- Firefighters rescued 11 people from a boat that was taking on water near the Port of Baltimore Cruise Ship Terminal Sunday, according to officials from the local firefighter's union.

The water rescue took place near the Middle Branch Park area of the Patapsco River around 4 p.m., fire officials said.

Firefighters used the Fire Rescue Boat to tow a small, no-longer-functional vessel to a boat ramp near Harbor Hospital, according to authorities.

No injuries were reported during the incident, fire officials said.

🌊WATER RESCUE🛟

Middle Branch of Patapsco River near @portofbalt Cruise Ship Terminal#LocustPointIndustrialArea@CouncilmanETC #BMORESBravest #BCFDSOC Fireboat rescued 11 people from a boat that was taking on water. pic.twitter.com/FbBmlYUP9Z — Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 (@BCFDL734) July 24, 2022