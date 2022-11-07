Baltimore elementary students given free tickets, concessions to premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
BALTIMORE - Hundreds of elementary school students were surprised with free tickets to see the premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on Sunday at The Senator Theatre.
The lucky students at City Springs Elementary School learned of their reward Monday morning.
And, they were excited.
The premiere is a collaboration between WJZ and The Baltimore Baltimore, which puts on a day at the movies for hundreds of school children.
The event features the premiere, concessions and inspirational messages from from WJZ talent, the Baltimore Banner, and Ravens players.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.