Baltimore elementary students given free tickets, concessions to premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

BALTIMORE - Hundreds of elementary school students were surprised with free tickets to see the premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on Sunday at The Senator Theatre.

The lucky students at City Springs Elementary School learned of their reward Monday morning.

And, they were excited.

The premiere is a collaboration between WJZ and The Baltimore Baltimore, which puts on a day at the movies for hundreds of school children.

The event features the premiere, concessions and inspirational messages from from WJZ talent, the Baltimore Banner, and Ravens players.