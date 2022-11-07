Watch CBS News
Baltimore elementary students given free tickets, concessions to premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

By CBS Baltimore Staff

CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE - Hundreds of elementary school students were surprised with free tickets to see the premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on Sunday at The Senator Theatre.

The lucky students at City Springs Elementary School learned of their reward Monday morning.

And, they were excited.

The premiere is a collaboration between WJZ and The Baltimore Baltimore, which puts on a day at the movies for hundreds of school children.

The event features the premiere, concessions and inspirational messages from from WJZ talent, the Baltimore Banner, and Ravens players.  

CBS Baltimore Staff
November 7, 2022

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

