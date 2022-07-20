Baltimore elections judges misplaced 12 thumb drives with results, but most have been found, director says

Baltimore elections judges misplaced 12 thumb drives with results, but most have been found, directo

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore's election director reported a dozen thumb drives with results from Tuesday's primary were misplaced, but most of them have been located.

Armstead Jones, director of the Baltimore City Board of Elections, said staffers have recovered all but three or four.

Each ballot scanner has a thumb drive -- no different than the ones people uses in their computers -- to store vote data, and judges are supposed to return the drives at the end of the night.

But officials realized several were not turned in.

On Wednesday morning about 8 a.m., workers in the board's warehouse started checking all the scanners and a black case with supplies for judges.

He said the data would not have been lost if the drives were not recovered. Officials would have uploaded the numbers from the scanners to a new thumb drive.

As of 4:30 p.m., Baltimore City has reported votes form 284 of its 296 precincts, according to the Maryland State Board of Elections. The city is the only jurisdiction in the state which hasn't reported all its precincts.