After the death of worker, Baltimore DPW heat safety practices to be reviewed by D.C. firm

BALTIMORE -- A firm will be reviewing safety practices at the Baltimore Department of Public Works, the Mayor's Office announced Friday.

The mayor's office said the Washington, D.C. based firm Conn Maciel Carey LLP. will conduct a "thorough review of DPW's safety policies, practices, and procedures, specifically as they pertain to heat safety."

"We have said from the start that we will work with everyone — the union, the City Council, the Silver family, and rank-and-file DPW employees — to address the concerns and ensure they know they are fully backed by this administration," Mayor Scott said.

DPW working conditions have been under scrutiny since a former employee, Ronald Silver II, died on the job from extreme heat.

Before that incident, a report that revealed heat safety issues at multiple DPW facilities was released by the Baltimore Inspector General.