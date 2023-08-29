Baltimore DPW distributing over $15M for water debt relief

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott and the city's Department of Public Works are distributing over $15 million in state grant funding for customers in need of water bill debt relief.

Over 75,000 Baltimore City and County residents who accrued water bill debt during the COVID-19 pandemic will receive debt relief credits on their upcoming water bills, the department said.

Those who will receive the credit will be mailed a letter by the DPW.

"DPW is committed to connecting residents to programs that ensure water affordability," said Interim DPW Director Richard Luna in a statement. "Customers who need additional help paying their water bills are urged to apply for financial assistance."

Baltimore City residents can visit DPW's Water Affordability Portal to determine which affordability program they may be eligible for, including the City of Baltimore's Water4All Program, PromisePay payment plans, and the State of Maryland's Low Income Household Water Assistance Program.

Baltimore County residents can apply for the State of Maryland's Low Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP) for assistance.