Baltimore doctor explains why it is important for women to get yearly mammograms

BALTIMORE - Statistics show that women are not getting lifesaving mammograms as often as they should, and the issue has only been exacerbated by the pandemic.

A doctor at the University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center spoke with WJZ about the importance of yearly breast cancer screenings.

About 65% of women ages 50 to 74 who had three or more health-related social needs, such as lack of access to health care or job loss, did not receive a mammogram in the last two years, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"Women struggle often," said Dr. Cynthia Drogula, director of the Aiello Breast Center at UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center. "It's a test that they do each and every year and it's a hard habit to maintain especially when other things are going on in their lives."

Breast cancer screening tests are used to find breast cancer in people who have no warning signs or symptoms.

Drogula recommends women over the age of 40, with a family history of breast cancer or other elevated health risk, get a mammogram each year.

"Perhaps they know they have a mutation or maybe they have had an abnormal biopsy in the past," Drogula said.

A mammogram typically takes 30 minutes or less and may save your life, increasing breast cancer survival rates significantly.

"Women take care of everyone else first, but in order to do that, you have to keep yourself healthy and make sure that you are safe and make sure you get the screenings that you need to get," Drogula said.