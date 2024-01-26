Baltimore dirt bike rider hospitalized after vehicle struck him, police say

BALTIMORE -- A dirt bike rider was badly injured after he was struck by a vehicle on the outskirts of Charles Village on Friday.

Officers learned of the collision at 7:23 p.m. They were sent to the intersection of East 25th Street and North Calvert Street to investigate it, authorities said.

That's where they found a seriously injured 34-year-old man who had been struck by a vehicle while riding his dirt bike.

An ambulance took the man to a local hospital, where he is listed in critical condition, police said.

The driver remained at the site of the crash, according to authorities.

The Baltimore Police Department's CRASH team detectives were alerted to the deadly crash and are investigating it, police said.