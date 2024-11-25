Baltimore's Digital Harbor vandalized during weekend break-in, principal says

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore's Digital Harbor High School was vandalized this past weekend, causing the school to be closed on Monday, according to the school's principal.

The principal said the school appeared to have been broken into over the weekend and several classrooms and common areas in the building were vandalized.

No students or staff members were at the school during the break-in, according to school leaders.

"When the break-in was discovered today, staff immediately contacted City School Police to investigate," Digital Harbor principal Mavis Jackson said.