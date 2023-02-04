Baltimore detectives seek additional victims of sexual predator

BALTIMORE – Detectives are looking for additional victims of a person who was wanted for two separate rapes, according to authorities.

The person suspected of committing the rapes drove a silver BMW and was known to frequent the East Patapsco Avenue corridor and the Washington Boulevard corridor, police said.

Detectives learned during the course of their investigation that this person may have used additional vehicles, according to authorities.

Anyone who may have fallen prey to someone driving a silver BMW or another vehicle in that part of town should call detectives at 410-396-2076.