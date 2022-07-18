Baltimore Department of Public Works appoints new deputy director

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore City Department of Public Works announced Monday it has appointed Richard Luna as its new deputy director.

Luna worked most recently for the Washington, D.C. government as a contractor assisting the Office of the Assistant City Administrator for Internal Services. Before that, he was the Deputy City Administrator for the City of Oakland, California.

The DPW's deputy director manages administrative operations. The previous deputy director, Matthew Garbark, was named Baltimore City's first-ever infrastructure czar earlier this month.

DPW said Luna, a Texas native, began his career in journalism and formerly covered the Texas state government, but has nearly a decade in municipal management.

"I am confident that Mr. Luna's administrative expertise and knowledge will help continue DPW's path toward becoming a best-in-class public works agency," DPW Director Jason Mitchell said.

Luna starts his new role July 18.