Man, 49, killed in Baltimore motorcycle crash, police say

By CBS Baltimore Staff

BALTIMORE -- A 49-year-old man died early Friday following a motorcycle crash in Northeast Baltimore, authorities said.

Shortly after 2 a.m., patrol officers were called to the crash scene in the 2900 block of Edison Highway, where they found the man unconscious, Baltimore Police said.

The victim was taken to a local hospital but did not survive.

Based on a preliminary investigation, police believe the man was riding his motorcycle north on Edison Highway when he hit the median, lost control and crashed into a parked cargo van.

The circumstances surrounding the crash remain under investigation.

First published on July 22, 2022 / 9:57 AM

