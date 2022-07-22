Man, 49, killed in Baltimore motorcycle crash, police say

BALTIMORE -- A 49-year-old man died early Friday following a motorcycle crash in Northeast Baltimore, authorities said.

Shortly after 2 a.m., patrol officers were called to the crash scene in the 2900 block of Edison Highway, where they found the man unconscious, Baltimore Police said.

The victim was taken to a local hospital but did not survive.

Based on a preliminary investigation, police believe the man was riding his motorcycle north on Edison Highway when he hit the median, lost control and crashed into a parked cargo van.

The circumstances surrounding the crash remain under investigation.