Baltimore Crime Concerns: Latest trends in carjackings, thefts as fewer solved than national average

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore leaders tackled crime concerns at a city council oversight hearing Wednesday with members of the public safety committee questioning police about what they are doing to combat a rise in thefts, which are up 40% this month compared to last October.

Many property crimes are going unsolved compared to national averages.

Baltimore City Council members are getting an update on property crimes in the city. Carjackings are down significantly in the past two months after spiking in July. @wjz pic.twitter.com/R1AKUgfPnY — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) October 26, 2022

"Senior citizens are afraid and don't feel safe," longtime resident Dawuud Wagner told WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren. "I mean, something has to be done. There's no doubt that the crime rate has to be brought down, and an overall change has to definitely take place in this city."

Carjackings, which spiked in July up 62% over the prior year, have trended downward in the past two months.

So far this month, there have been 21. That is almost half the 40 reported by this time last October.

Deputy Commissioner Richard Worley touted officers' success in coordinating their response citywide but acknowledged some criminals are instead turning to street robberies.

Burglaries are also down in October. There have been 197 so far compared to 216 in October 2021.

But larcenies—general thefts—have spiked. They have gone up every month since January compared to the year before.

Police said they are working to combat a rise in catalytic converter thefts. Moments after the hearing, they tweeted tips to help vehicle owners combat the problem.

Police are also continuing to see brazen ATM thefts.

The owner of a liquor store on Belair Road tells me two men walked into his shop last night around 8:30, & walked out with his ATM. He says they got away with about $1000 in cash - and drove off in a mini van. You can see one guy checking it out before his friend walks in. @wjz pic.twitter.com/N7HmHRFTXC — Kelsey Kushner (@KelseyKushnerTV) October 14, 2022

Earlier this month, suspects were caught on video WJZ obtained loading a cash machine into a convertible.

Police said at the hearing that they are advising businesses to take more security precautions including considering dye packs and moving ATMs to the back of stores away from doors and windows.

Most of the city's property crimes go unsolved. The clearance rate for carjackings is just 12% this year, although police say it is higher if you count open warrants. That is compared to 20% last year.

Only 2.7% of larcenies are solved in Baltimore, slightly up from last year but below the 15% national average.

Here are the clearance rates. Fewer than 9 percent of burglaries have been solved; roughly 13 percent of carjackings (although police say that’s higher when including warrants). Police say while there are fewer carjackings, they saw a corresponding rise in street robberies. @wjz pic.twitter.com/lFam6cRm9X — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) October 26, 2022

The commissioner addressed concerns that arrests are not being made for some low-level crimes including vandalism and graffiti. He said officers can flag cases to supervisors.

Commissioner Harrison addresses concerns over graffiti/vandalism and if police make arrests over these types of crimes. @wjz pic.twitter.com/UrySGzEk2S — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) October 26, 2022

Although the city council hearing did not specifically address violent crime, police said gun seizures are up 18%. They recovered three alone during a dramatic police pursuit last month where three teenagers were arrested and charged as juveniles.

Two 15 year olds arrested after a police pursuit that exceeded 130mph through Baltimore City and Baltimore County. We talked to a man who had a near miss and heard the boom when the car crashed on his lawn…it kept on going. Three loaded guns recovered https://t.co/pUb1zpJ8HZ pic.twitter.com/0P5g1VxhRg — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) September 16, 2022

Council members expressed concerns about repeat offenders and said they would like to see officers get immediate notification when a suspect they arrested gets released on bail, something that is not currently happening.

Top brass said they have better communication with the state regarding juvenile offenders.

They also said they have 55 fewer patrol officers than at this time last year.

Elizabeth Augustus-El, who has lived in Baltimore for more than 70 years, said she has hope things will get better.

"These problems didn't just come up, we had them before the mayor took office and we have to come together," she told Hellgren.