Baltimore courthouse temporarily closed following evacuation caused by outside fire

BALTIMORE -- The Clarence M. Mitchell Jr. Courthouse in Baltimore City has been evacuated because of a fire outside of the courthouse.

The Clarence M. Mitchell, Jr. Courthouse is temporarily closed due to an emergency evacuation. Please stay clear of the area and watch for reopening updates. — Baltimore City Sheriff's Office (@bmoresheriff) February 7, 2023

Baltimore City Fire Union said some of the smoke came into the building, on N. Calvert Street, so firefighters used fans to get rid of the smoke.

#BMORESBravest are extinguishing a fire outside of the Clarence M. Mitchell, Jr. Courthouse at 100 N Calvert St. Some smoke has entered the building so firefighters are using fans to remove it. pic.twitter.com/QeWLyPusZw — Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 (@BCFDL734) February 7, 2023

The courthouse has been temporarily closed after the evacuations, according to the Baltimore City Sheriff's Office.