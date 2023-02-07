Watch CBS News
Baltimore courthouse temporarily closed following evacuation caused by outside fire

By CBS Baltimore Staff

BALTIMORE -- The Clarence M. Mitchell  Jr. Courthouse in Baltimore City has been evacuated because of a fire outside of the courthouse.

Baltimore City Fire Union said some of the smoke came into the building, on N. Calvert Street, so firefighters used fans to get rid of the smoke.

The courthouse has been temporarily closed after the evacuations, according to the Baltimore City Sheriff's Office.

First published on February 7, 2023 / 11:10 AM

