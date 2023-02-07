Baltimore courthouse temporarily closed following evacuation caused by outside fire
BALTIMORE -- The Clarence M. Mitchell Jr. Courthouse in Baltimore City has been evacuated because of a fire outside of the courthouse.
Baltimore City Fire Union said some of the smoke came into the building, on N. Calvert Street, so firefighters used fans to get rid of the smoke.
The courthouse has been temporarily closed after the evacuations, according to the Baltimore City Sheriff's Office.
