Baltimore couple arrested for possessing child pornography, flagged by IKEA security system

BALTIMORE - A Baltimore couple was arrested for possessing child pornography, according to police.

Robert Sherer, 41, and Robert Books, 54, lived on the 2600 block of North Calvert Street in Baltimore City. Sherer allegedly worked at IKEA and downloaded child pornography on his work computer.

They are both charged with several counts of possessing child pornography. According to police records, they were married.

Charging documents obtained by WJZ show that Sherer worked as a senior resolutions generalist at IKEA in the White Marsh area. He allegedly downloaded child pornography onto his work computer, which was flagged by an IKEA network security system.

IKEA reported the incident to police in Sweden, where the company is based. After confirming what the downloads were, Swedish Police referred the case to local authorities.

The Maryland Computer Crimes Unit began investigating the couple in March.

Local, state and federal authorities searched their home on Calvert Street on Tuesday, according to charging documents. Child pornography was found on their cellphones and other devices, according to documents, and they were arrested on Wednesday.

Neighbors call their block a quiet street where everyone knows everyone. They told WJZ they are surprised something like this was allegedly took place in their community.

"I am super shocked," said Kristin Carbone. "I saw some activity over there the other day but that is not something I thought of."

Carbone, who has two sons ages 7 and 8 years old, says her children are allowed to walk to the neighborhood playground by themselves.

However, now, she says that may change.

"I mean I feel safe in the neighborhood, but it is definitely concerning because they're at an age where they can go to the playground on their own, so it may make me think twice," Carbone said.

Another neighbor, who did not want to be shown on camera, said she was always suspicious of the couple.

"When you look at people sometimes you know when something [isn't] right. I always felt that," Sarah said. "I just think people should be more aware of who's living here. What kind of neighbors do we have?"

Other neighbors say they aren't worried about major crime in the area.

They say they've seen smaller crimes, like packages stolen off porches, but nothing that would make them leave the area.

"It's a shock but the reality is if there was some sort of operation to figure out who they were to catch them, they've been caught," Carol Westcott Baker, who's lived in the neighborhood for 24 years, said. "I know everybody on this side of the street, so I'm not worried."

Even though this incident happened in their backyard, neighbors feel like the block is safe, but that people should be careful.

"In my experience, it's calm. Keep the car and doors locked, etc.," Michael Walsh said. "You never know, but hopefully, this will be a one time or very, very rare."

Both men are being held at the Baltimore City Detention Center.

Sherer is scheduled to appear in District Court on May 10, while Books is scheduled to appear on May 15.