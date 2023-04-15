Baltimore County's gun buyback event attracts long line of people

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore County Police Department and several community organizations hosted a firearm buyback event to keep unwanted firearms out of local communities on Saturday.

Police and the NAACP partnered with the Brooks Clinton Funeral Service and Kingdom Worship Center to reduce the number of guns on the streets.

People could anonymously trade in a gun they didn't want for up to $200 in gift cards.

"The incentive is, one, safety, because if you have weapons and they are insecure, you don't know who may take it, use it, and what it can be used for," Bishop Gregory Dennis of Kingdom Worship Center. "And then, the financial incentive, which isn't a whole lot, but it's enough to make sure that you are getting something for what you turned in."

That financial incentive was an offer that many people couldn't resist.

They came out in droves to take advantage of the buyback event.

Dozens of people showed up within the first couple of minutes.

We saw an overwhelming response to today's gun buyback. Baltimore County Police Department would like to thank our partners from across the County NAACP Baltimore County and Kingdom Worship Center Maryland who sponsored and planned the event.

Eventually, the line for the buyback event wrapped around the parking lot. It grew until it snaked around the Drum Castle Government Center in Baltimore County.

"It's a deal I just can't just let go," Yong Park said.

The plan is to host additional buyback events in the future.

"Anything that we can do to decrease [guns]," Dr. Danita Tolson, the president of the NAACP chapter in Baltimore County, said. "We see youth buried everyday. We see shootings everyday. We just want to be part of that solution."