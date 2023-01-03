Watch CBS News
Baltimore Restaurant Week returns

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Baltimore County Winter Restaurant Week will be held from Jan. 13 to Jan. 22 

One of the Baltimore area's oldest promotions, Baltimore Restaurant week, is presented by the Downtown Partnership of Baltimore and Visit Baltimore.  

It's a 10-day campaign promoting delicious restaurants, and deals for customers in Baltimore City and Baltimore County.  

You can keep up to date with a list of dining recommendations by visiting the Baltimore restaurant week website.  

If you are a restaurant owner or manager, and you want to take advantage of the restaurant week media promotion, you can also register on the website. 

First published on January 3, 2023 / 4:08 PM

