Baltimore County Water Rescue: Video shows a person clinging to a capsized boat

BALTIMORE -- A video of a water rescue in Baltimore County shows first responders pulling a person out of choppy waters as severe weather was moving into the area in September.

The video footage shows the person clinging to a capsized boat.

When #BCoPD's Aviation and Marine units responded to a capsized boater in September, severe weather was moving in. It happened near the Key Bridge and Fort Carroll. Watch this water rescue. #firstresponder #rescue #water #marine #aviation #police pic.twitter.com/MAgsyZ0f8v — Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) November 7, 2023

Baltimore County officers first learned that the boat had capsized around 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 9. They found it in a waterway close to the Francis Scott Key Bridge, according to authorities.

Baltimore County Police Aviation officers were able to deploy a floatation device, which helped the person stay afloat, Baltimore County Police said.

The U.S. Coast Guard assisted with the rescue, according to authorities.