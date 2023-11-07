Watch CBS News
Baltimore County Water Rescue: Video shows a person clinging to a capsized boat

BALTIMORE -- A video of a water rescue in Baltimore County shows first responders pulling a person out of choppy waters as severe weather was moving into the area in September.

The video footage shows the person clinging to a capsized boat.

Baltimore County officers first learned that the boat had capsized around 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 9. They found it in a waterway close to the Francis Scott Key Bridge, according to authorities.

Baltimore County Police Aviation officers were able to deploy a floatation device, which helped the person stay afloat, Baltimore County Police said.

The U.S. Coast Guard assisted with the rescue, according to authorities.

