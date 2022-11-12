Baltimore County to host "bug buffet" at Lake Roland on Sunday

BALTIMORE -- Insect lovers and the creepy-crawly curious are invited to attend a bug buffet in Baltimore County on Sunday, according to county government officials.

Baltimore County Recreation Parks will be introducing anyone who is interested to the benefits of consuming crunchy critters at Lake Roland between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m., Baltimore County officials said in a social media post on Saturday.

"Insects are a sustainable protein source, and are a delicacy in many cultures," county officials said. "Come learn all about bugs as a nutrition source, their use in various cuisines, and sample a few yourself, including ants and grasshoppers."

An hour of learning about and dining on bugs costs $20 per person and $15 for recreation and parks members, Baltimore County officials said.

Anyone interested in attending the Bug Buffet should register via email at lakerol-rp@baltimore countymd.gov.