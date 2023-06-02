Baltimore County Schools seek input on virtual inclement weather days

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County Public Schools want the input of parents and guardians in the district on its inclement weather plan for next year, but time is running out to make your voice heard.

The district's community input survey is due Sunday, June 4.

The survey consists of four statements that users are asked to agree or disagree with.

❄ We value your input! Please complete our Inclement Weather Plan Community Input Survey by Sunday, June 4, 2023.



➡ https://t.co/waHQzjceTW pic.twitter.com/Wc129FAZ20 — Baltimore County Public Schools (@BaltCoPS) May 26, 2023

The Maryland Department of Education is allowing local school systems to make inclement weather days, like snow days, virtual learning days.

The next school year allows for three inclement weather days before the year would be extended.