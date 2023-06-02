Watch CBS News
Baltimore County Schools seek input on virtual inclement weather days

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County Public Schools want the input of parents and guardians in the district on its inclement weather plan for next year, but time is running out to make your voice heard. 

The district's community input survey is due Sunday, June 4. 

The survey consists of four statements that users are asked to agree or disagree with. 

The Maryland Department of Education is allowing local school systems to make inclement weather days, like snow days, virtual learning days. 

The next school year allows for three inclement weather days before the year would be extended. 

CBS Baltimore Staff
The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on June 2, 2023 / 8:30 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

