Baltimore County Schools launch free 'Grab and Go' meal program

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County Schools' "Grab and Go" summer meal program starts Wednesday, July 20. Free summer meals are provided to anyone under 18 through the program.

Until now, food had to be consumed on-site, but recently passed legislation enables parents to pick up food and from community sites and take them home.

Meals are served Monday through Friday, and each day, parents or guardians picking up meals will receive one lunch and the next day's breakfast for each child in their household under the age of 18.

"This change provides much more flexibility for parents or guardians while at the same time ensuring that their children receive an enjoyable and healthy menu of breakfast and lunch meals," said Jaime Hetzler, director of the BCPS Office of Food and Nutrition Services.

Here's a full list of community sites and times to pick up food:

Arbutus Middle, 5525 Shelbourne Rd. 21227, 11-11:30 a.m.

Baltimore Highlands Elementary, 4200 Annapolis Rd. 21227, 12-12:30 p.m.

Berkshire Elementary, 7431 Poplar Ave. 21224, 12-12:30 p.m.

Carney Elementary, 3131 East Joppa Rd. 21234, 12-12:30 p.m.

Colgate Elementary, 7735 Gough St. 21224, 11-11:30 a.m.

Dundalk High, 1901 Delvale Ave. 21222, 11-11:30 a.m.

Dundalk Middle, 7400 Dunmanway 21222, 12-12:30 p.m.

Featherbed Elementary, 6700 Richardson Rd. 21207, 12-12:30 p.m.

Glyndon Elementary, 445 Glyndon Dr. 21136, 12-12:30 p.m.

Halstead Elementary, 1111 Halstead Rd. 21234, 12-12:30 p.m.

Hawthorne Elementary, 125 Kingston Rd. 21220, 11-11:30 a.m.

Hebbville Elementary, 3335 Washington Ave. 21244, 12-12:30 p.m.

Hernwood Elementary, 9919 Marriottsville Rd. 21133, 12-12:30 p.m.

Kenwood High, 501 Stemmers Run Rd. 21221, 11-11:30 a.m.

Lansdowne Middle, 2400 Lansdowne Rd. 21227, 11-11:30 a.m.

Logan Elementary, 7601 Dunmanway 21222, 12-12:30 p.m.

Mars Estates Elementary, 1500 East Homberg Ave. 21221, 12-12:30 p.m.

Middle River Middle, 800 Middle River Rd. 21220, 11-11:30 a.m.

Milbrook Elementary, 4300 Crest Heights Rd. 21215, 11-11:30 a.m.

New Town High, 4931 New Town Blvd. 21117, 11-11:30 a.m.

Owings Mills Elementary, 10824 Reisterstown Rd. 21117, 11-11:30 a.m.

Padonia Elementary, 9834 Greenside Dr. 21030, 12-12:30 p.m.

Parkville Middle, 8711 Avondale Rd. 21234, 11-11:30 a.m.

Patapsco High, 8100 Wise Ave. 21222, 11-11:30 a.m.

Perry Hall Middle, 4300 Ebenezer Rd. 21236, 12-12:30 p.m.

Riverview Elementary, 3298 Kessler Rd. 21227, 12-12:30 p.m.

Sandy Plains Elementary, 8330 Kavanagh Rd. 21222, 12-12:30 p.m.

Sparrows Point High, 7400 North Point Rd. 21219, 11-11:30 a.m.

Sussex Elementary, 515 South Woodward Dr. 21221, 12-12:30 p.m.

Winfield Elementary, 8300 Carlson Ln. 21244, 11-11:30 a.m.

Woodlawn Middle, 3033 St. Lukes Ln. 21207, 11-11:30 a.m.

The program rund through Friday, August 19. For more information about the summer meal program, click here.