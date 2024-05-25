Baltimore County schools hired him with fake credentials. Leaders ask 'how many others?'

BALTIMORE -- It was disturbing to hear that Dazhon Darien, Pikesville High School's former athletic director, found his way into schools with false resumes, said Izzy Patoka, Baltimore County Council chairman.

So disturbing, the chairman said, that the county government needs to step in.

"While Baltimore County Public Schools has its responsibilities to educate children, the families, they live in our districts," Patoka said. Any staff members near students "need to be vetted carefully" so this doesn't happen again, he said.

A Baltimore Banner investigation found that Darien, who police accused of using artificial intelligence to impersonate a principal, made at least 29 false claims on four job applications using two different names. In two resumes he submitted for jobs at Baltimore County schools, there were 16 claims The Banner found to be false.

Read More at The Baltimore Banner