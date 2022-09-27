Baltimore County, schools announces pay increase, bonuses for employees

BALTIMORE - Educators and employees within the Baltimore County Public School system get a pay increase this year, County Executive Johnny Olszewski announced during a press conference at West Towson Elementary School Tuesday morning.

"I'm wearing the friendship bracelet my daughter gave to me," Olszewski said. Every day I wear it, it reminds me of the tens of thousands of students we have a responsibility for, to provide a world-class educational experience."

The County and the Baltimore County Public School system announced the salary increases that will come under a $76 million plan.

Employees will get a 3 percent cost-of-living increase, mid-year step increase and bonuses. Each employee with at least 30 years will get an additional bonus, Olszewski announced.

"This goes to show how much we respect our hard-working individuals for all they do for our kids," he said.

The county will used about $14 million to fund the cost-of-living adjustment.

The county and the school system have reported different figures for the raises, our partners with the Baltimore Banner reports.

While Olszewski initially said the raises would cost $505 million over five years, Chris Hartlove, the school system's chief financial officer, told The Baltimore Banner it would cost $175 million.

"In addition to being paid more, we have also supported long overdue efforts to hire more teachers, psychologists, social workers and other support staff," Olszewski said.

Olszewski said the pay increases have moved Baltimore County Public Schools educators to among the top paid in the state.

"As a result of our collaboration, Baltimore County educators have gone from receiving average salaries to being among the top paid employees in the state," Olszewski said.