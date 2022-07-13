Baltimore County Public Schools hosting series of job fairs

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County Public Schools is holding several open houses in an effort to attract new teachers and other staff.

The school district is looking to fill positions for the 2022-2023 school year, according to school staff.

The open houses mainly focus on teacher recruitment but many other positions are available too, school staff said.

Baltimore county's schools are in need of bus drivers, bus attendants, cafeteria workers, building service workers, grounds workers, paraeducators, school safety assistants, clerical employees, and temporary employees, according to school staff.

Registration is not required, school staff said.

The recruitment events vary in time and location and include both virtual and in-person events.

Here is the schedule, as provided by BCPS:

Tuesday, July 12, from 2– 4 p.m. Parkville High School , 2600 Putty Hill Ave., Baltimore 21234 Teachers sought in the following content areas: English for Speakers of Other Languages, Science, Special Education, and Special Education - Social Emotional Learning.



Wednesday, July 13, from 2 – 4 p.m. Deer Park Middle Magnet School , 9830 Winands Rd., Randallstown 21133 Teachers sought in the following content areas: Art, Dance, English, Health, Math, Physical Education, Reading, Science, Social Studies, and Special Education.



Wednesday, July 13, from 2 – 4 p.m. Franklin Middle School , 10 Cockeys Mill Rd., Reisterstown 21136 Teachers sought in the following content areas: Dance, Math, Music (Vocal and Instrumental), Physical Education, Science and Special Education. School counselors are also sought.



Thursday, July 14, from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. Lansdowne Middle School , 2400 Lansdowne Rd., Baltimore 21227 Teachers sought in the following content areas: English for Speakers of Other Languages, Music, Physical Education, Reading, Science, Social Studies, Spanish, and Special Education. School counselors are also sought.



Thursday, July 14, from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. Woodlawn High School , 1801 Woodlawn Dr., Baltimore 21207 Teachers sought in the following content areas: Business Education, English, English for Speakers of Other Languages, Culinary Arts, Health, Math, Science, Social Studies, Special Education, Special Education - Social Emotional Learning, and Technology Education. School counselors are also sought.



Thursday, July 14, from 12 – 2 p.m. Dundalk High School , 1901 Delvale Ave., Baltimore 21212 Teachers sought in the following content areas: English, English for Speakers of Other Languages, Math, Special Education, and Technology Education.



Thursday, July 14, from 12 – 2 p.m. Lansdowne High School , 3800 Hollins Ferry Rd., Baltimore 21227 Teachers sought in the following content areas: English, English for Speakers of Other Languages, and Special Education. School counselors are also sought.



Thursday, July 14, from 12 - 2 p.m. Woodlawn Middle School , 3033 Saint Lukes Ln., Baltimore 21207 Teachers sought in the following content areas: Art, Library Media, Math, Physical Education, Reading, Science, Staff Development, Social Studies, Spanish, Special Education, and Special Education - Social Emotional Learning.



Thursday, July 14, from 2 - 4 p.m. Dundalk Middle School , 7400 Dunmanway, Baltimore 21222 Teachers sought in the following content areas: English, Business Education, Drama, ESOL, Math, Reading, Science, and Social Studies. School counselors are also sought.



Thursday, July 14, from 4 - 7 p.m. Loch Raven High School , 1212 Cowpens Ave., Baltimore 21286 All positions available systemwide.



Thursday, July 21, from 4 - 7 p.m. Loch Raven High School , 1212 Cowpens Ave., Baltimore 21286 All positions available systemwide.



Thursday, July 28, from 4 - 7 p.m. Loch Raven High School , 1212 Cowpens Ave., Baltimore 21286 All positions available systemwide.

