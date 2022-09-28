Baltimore County, school leaders to break ground on new Lansdowne High School

Baltimore County and school leaders will break ground for a new replacement school for Lansdowne High School.

Baltimore County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Darryl L. Williams will be joined by County Executive Johnny Olszewski and members of the Board of Education on Oct. 4 to start the process into construction of the new school.

The Lansdowne High School will feature a state-rated capacity of 1,759 seats, which is 300 seats more than the current school.

The $156 million project will include three, three-story wings connected to a two-story physical education and fine arts wing by a sun-filled, multiuse commons area.

At 318,461 square feet – more than 100,000 square feet larger than the present building – the new, state-of-the-art building will rise just to the northwest of the current school, which will be removed to make way for athletic fields and other amenities for the new campus.