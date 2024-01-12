Baltimore County Restaurant Week returns Friday

BALTIMORE — Baltimore County Winter Restaurant Week will be held from Jan. 12 to Jan. 21 to promote the area's local flavor.

It's a 10-day campaign promoting local restaurants and deals for customers in Baltimore City and Baltimore County.

Among the dozens of participating restaurants are Liberatore's in Perry Hall, Jennings Cafe in Catonsville, La Food Marketa in Greenspring and Ruth's Chris in Pikesville.

The biannual event is organized by Baltimore County Tourism. Keep up to date with a list of dining recommendations at the Baltimore Restaurant Week website.