Baltimore County residents want Loch Raven Reservoir weekend tradition restored

BALTIMORE COUNTY -- An online petition with thousands of signatures calls for a weekend tradition along Loch Raven Reservoir to be restored.

For more than 40 years, Baltimore City's Department of Public Works would close a set of gates to vehicle traffic on Loch Raven Dr. between Morgan Mill Rd. and Providence Rd. on Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The mile-and-a-half stretch of road would be used by walkers, runners and bikers, according to the petition organizer, Melissa Jewel.

"It just means a lot to our community," said Jewel.

However, around the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Jewel noted that decades-long tradition came to a halt.

So, Jewel created an online petition in August 2021. That petition has garnered 3,641 signatures as of Wednesday evening. It calls for the City's DPW to reinstate the partial road closure during specific weekend hours.

Those backing the online petition said safely sharing the pavement with vehicles is nearly impossible.

"They're dodging traffic to enjoy Loch Raven Drive," Alex Hassani said.

The City's DPW is responsible for the stewardship of more than 24,500 acres of watershed, including Loch Raven Reservoir in Baltimore County.

The reservoir aids in providing part of the Baltimore region with drinking water.

In a statement to WJZ, the city wrote:

"The Baltimore City Department of Public Works (DPW) strives to balance accommodating access to the reservoir lands with protecting the Baltimore region's water supply. We welcome people to visit our reservoirs, but recreational activities are regulated and limited to certain areas of the reservoir lands to protect ecologically sensitive areas, water quality, and visitor safety. It is also important to note that the reservoir lands are not public parks.

In the past, at the Loch Raven Reservoir, DPW closed the gates on the weekends to support the recreational use of the reservoir.

Over the years, with the gates closed to traffic, the number of people who took advantage of this recreational opportunity increased, expanding the footprint on reservoir lands. As a result, reservoir visitors began parking in undesignated areas, compacting soils and causing some erosion. In addition, the road closures also became blockades for emergency vehicles, further impacting public safety.

Due to these reasons, Loch Raven Drive will remain open to traffic and emergency vehicles on weekends."

The Office of Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski also provided a statement to WJZ, which reads:

"Loch Raven Reservoir is a destination in Baltimore County that offers incredible scenery and a wide variety of recreational activities for residents and visitors to enjoy year-round," his press secretary, Erica Palmisano, said. "We continue to be supportive of Baltimore City to close the gates to vehicle traffic on weekends and again allow families, walkers and bikers to feel safe while they enjoy this gem and welcome any opportunity to work with them to do so."





