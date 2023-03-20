Watch CBS News
Baltimore County reports one set of sexual assault data to the FBI. They tell the public another story.

/ The Baltimore Banner

There were 185 rape cases when the Baltimore County Police Department reported their official 2022 crime statistics to the Federal Bureau of Investigation. But when annual crime figures made their way to the public, almost half the rape cases had disappeared — the number was now 90.

Over at least the last two years, Baltimore County’s official annual crime numbers — which the county cites in public messaging about crime trends — have included just a portion of rape cases police actually investigated.

... this story continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: Baltimore County reports one set of sexual assault data to the FBI. They tell the public another story.

First published on March 20, 2023 / 1:33 PM

© 2023 The Baltimore Banner. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

