Baltimore County Public Schools to provide free telehealth therapy to high school students

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County Public Schools announced a new partnership with the behavioral health care company Talkspace, in order to provide free unlimited telehealth therapy to high school students ages 13 and above.

"BCPS is committed to the academic success and to the physical, social, and emotional well-being of all our students," BCPS Superintendent Dr. Myriam Yarbrough said.

"We know students perform better academically when they are healthy in body, mind, and spirit, and we want to ensure that our students have access to the comprehensive resources and support they need to navigate any day-to-day mental health struggles they may face."

Eligible students interested in therapy can sign up, take a brief assessment, and get matched with a dedicated licensed therapist.

Therapy session will take place on Talkplace's platform, which is accessible via smartphone, tablet, or computer.

Patients can communicate with their therapist at any time with an unlimited number of private messages at no cost.

All students enrolled in a BCPS high school ages 13 and above are eligible for the program.

You can find more information on the Talkspace Website.