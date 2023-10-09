Baltimore County Public Schools to host HBCU fair Oct. 14

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County Public Schools will host a Historically Black College and University fair this Saturday, October 14th.

The fair will take place at New Town High School from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

College admission representatives from over 35 HBCU's will be in attendance. Students can network, learn information about prospective schools, and participate in workshops.

Workshops include Budgeting for College: Financial Literacy and the FAFSA, Essay Writing: Tips to Drafting a Winning College Essay, Narrowing Down Your College List, and more.

For more information, you can visit bcps.org.