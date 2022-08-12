Baltimore County Public Schools holds hiring events to address school bus driver shortage

COCKEYSVILLE, M.d. -- School districts across the country are scrambling to hire more bus drivers just before the start of the school year.

"We are desperately seeking motivated candidates that really want to spend time working with kids and we really need the help right now," Baltimore County Public Schools HR Analyst Nichelle Gibbs said.

A nationwide bus driver shortage is hitting school districts like Baltimore County Public Schools hard. They are one of many districts trying to recruit enough drivers to get kids to class before school starts on the 29th.

"We've had quite a few people applying for the positions with the start of school," Gibbs said. "So even though it's been hard the past couple of months, I think there's been some light at the end of the tunnel."

On Friday, BCPS held a bus driver recruiting event at their Cockeysville bus lot to try to fill the roughly 50 driver openings they have now.

People that came say they were impressed with the pay and benefits that was being offered to them.

"Honestly, what they were offering was pretty good compared to different places and different schools—even the sign-on bonuses," Daisha Singleton said.

BCPS is offering drivers $19.02 per hour and guaranteeing 40 hours a week and sign-on bonuses.

"We had a total of 22 that came out today that are interested in both the bus driver and bus attendant positions," Gibbs said. "So, we're hoping that we're able to move them all forward."

Another bus driver recruiting event will be held at the Cockeysville bus lot on August 26. Visit bcps.org to learn more about driver positions and recruiting events.