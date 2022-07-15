Baltimore County Public Library now offering free to-go meals for youth

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore County Public Library will begin allowing children and teenagers to take free summer meals to go, according to library staff.

The summer program began on June 21 and ends on August 23, library staff said.

The library has been providing free meals to people who are 18 years old and younger, staff said.

Children who are eight years old or younger must be accompanied by an adult, according to library staff.

The meals are provided by Good Harvest at the following library branches:

Arbutus—Noon

Essex—Noon

Lansdowne—12:30 p.m.

Loch Raven—12:30 p.m.

North Point—12:30 p.m.

Randallstown—Noon

Reisterstown—Noon

Rosedale—Noon

White Marsh—Noon

Woodlawn—12:30 p.m.