Baltimore County police wear badges to honor Officer Amy Caprio, killed on duty in 2018

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE - All Baltimore County police officers are wearing badges Sunday to honor the memory of a fallen comrade.

Five years ago, on Sunday, Officer Amy Caprio was killed in the line of duty.

She was investigating a home burglary on May 21, 2018, in Perry Hall when a suspect hit and killed her with a stolen car.

Caprio, who was 29, had been with the department for almost four years.

She left behind a husband.

Dawnta Harris was convicted in Officer Caprio's death.

CBS Baltimore Staff
The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on May 21, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

