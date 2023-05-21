Baltimore County police wear badges to honor Officer Amy Caprio, killed on duty in 2018
BALTIMORE - All Baltimore County police officers are wearing badges Sunday to honor the memory of a fallen comrade.
Five years ago, on Sunday, Officer Amy Caprio was killed in the line of duty.
She was investigating a home burglary on May 21, 2018, in Perry Hall when a suspect hit and killed her with a stolen car.
Caprio, who was 29, had been with the department for almost four years.
She left behind a husband.
Dawnta Harris was convicted in Officer Caprio's death.
