Baltimore County police wear badges to honor Officer Amy Caprio, killed on duty in 2018

BALTIMORE - All Baltimore County police officers are wearing badges Sunday to honor the memory of a fallen comrade.

Five years ago, on Sunday, Officer Amy Caprio was killed in the line of duty.

She was investigating a home burglary on May 21, 2018, in Perry Hall when a suspect hit and killed her with a stolen car.

Caprio, who was 29, had been with the department for almost four years.

She left behind a husband.

Dawnta Harris was convicted in Officer Caprio's death.