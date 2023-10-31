Watch CBS News
Baltimore County Police: Teenage boy shot, killed in Parkville

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A teenage boy was shot and killed in Baltimore County on Monday, according to authorities.

Officers were alerted to the shooting around 10:30 p.m. They were sent to the 7300 block of McClean Boulevard, which is where they found the teenager suffering from a gunshot wound, according to authorities.

The teenager was taken to a local hospital, which is where medical personnel pronounced him dead, police said.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call 410-307-2020. 

Anonymous tipsters can use the Metro Crime Stoppers hotline by calling 1-866-756-2587. 

People who provide tips through Metro Crime Stoppers may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.

