Baltimore County Police: Teenage boy shot, killed in Parkville
BALTIMORE -- A teenage boy was shot and killed in Baltimore County on Monday, according to authorities.
Officers were alerted to the shooting around 10:30 p.m. They were sent to the 7300 block of McClean Boulevard, which is where they found the teenager suffering from a gunshot wound, according to authorities.
The teenager was taken to a local hospital, which is where medical personnel pronounced him dead, police said.
Anyone with information about the shooting should call 410-307-2020.
Anonymous tipsters can use the Metro Crime Stoppers hotline by calling 1-866-756-2587.
People who provide tips through Metro Crime Stoppers may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.
