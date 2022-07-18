Watch CBS News
Baltimore County Police seek help finding missing teenager

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore County Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in finding a missing 13-year-old girl, according to authorities.

Vanessa Quintanilla-Machado was last seen in the Rosedale area on July 15, police said.

Quintanilla-Machado may be in or around Baltimore's Cherry Hill neighborhood, according to authorities.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Quintanilla-Machado should contact detectives at 410-307-2020.

