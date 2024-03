BALTIMORE -- A standoff in Rosedale has ended without further incident, Baltimore County Police said.

Officers were called around 3:45 p.m. to the 1200 block of 62nd Street after reported shots fired.

When police arrived, they called for a barricade.

The Baltimore County Police Tactical and Hostage Negotiation Team responded to assist in the barricade situation.

There are no known injuries.

Baltimore County Police confirms to @wjz there’s a barricade situation unfolding along 62nd Street in Rosedale.



Initial call came in as “shots fired” - but officers say there’s no known injuries at this time. pic.twitter.com/sskN00bSTD — Cristina Mendez (@CrisMendezTV) March 6, 2024

Police asked people to stay out of the area.