Baltimore County Police investigate deadly crash in Catonsville

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County Police are investigating a crash that killed a man in Catonsville on Wednesday, according to authorities.

Officers and firefighters responded to a report of a car crash near the intersection of I-40 and Nuwood Drive around 10 a.m., police said.

That is where first responders found a Honda Civic that collided with a Nissan Rogue, according to authorities.

The driver of the Honda Civic, 34-year-old Bryan Mays, did not survive the injuries he sustained from the crash, police said.

The driver of the Nissan Rogue was taken to a local hospital to receive treatment for his non-life-threatening injuries, according to authorities.

The Baltimore County Police Department's Crash Team investigators are continuing to look into the circumstances leading up to the crash, police said.

First published on November 23, 2022 / 7:48 PM

