Baltimore County Police investigate crash that killed 40-year-old man on Sunday

By CBS Baltimore Staff

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore County Police Department's Crash Team is investigating a fatal crash that occurred in Sparrows Point on Sunday, according to authorities.

A 2018 Nissan Pathfinder was traveling at a high rate of speed around 4 a.m. when the driver, 40-year-old Kaleb Smith, struck a bridge abutment for Wharf Road, police said.

Medical personnel pronounced Smith dead at the scene of the crash, according to authorities.

CBS Baltimore Staff
First published on October 24, 2022 / 9:28 PM

