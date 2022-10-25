Baltimore County Police investigate crash that killed 40-year-old man on Sunday
BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore County Police Department's Crash Team is investigating a fatal crash that occurred in Sparrows Point on Sunday, according to authorities.
A 2018 Nissan Pathfinder was traveling at a high rate of speed around 4 a.m. when the driver, 40-year-old Kaleb Smith, struck a bridge abutment for Wharf Road, police said.
Medical personnel pronounced Smith dead at the scene of the crash, according to authorities.
